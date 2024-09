‘Running Man’ team takes the ‘Global Star’ prize home!

Congratulations, ‘Running Man’ team!

‘Running Man’ team wins the ‘Global Star’ prize at ‘2017 SBS Entertainment Awards’ held at the SBS Prism Tower. ‘Running Man’ team, with his delightful and witty performance at this year, was loved in and out of Korea.

