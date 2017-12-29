1 읽는 중

Who's The Guy That Comes Up When You Google INFINITE's WOOHYUN?

중앙일보

입력

Google the boy group INFINITE, and an unexpected photo pops up.

The hilarious story due to their similar names will crack you up!

Actor Woo Hyun (left) and INFINITE&#39;s Woohyun. Photo from official website.

Google INFINITE's Woo-hyun, and alongside the idol pops up the middle-aged actor Woo Hyun. Unlike Korean websites such as NAVER, Google doesn't personalize celebs' profiles, hence the confusion over the two's similar names.

What happens when you search &#34;Woo-hyun&#39;. Photo from Google.

INFINITE&#39;s Woo-hyun. Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Google.

INFINITE is now a six-member group with its member Hoya exiting the group. Hoya still pops up, though, when fans search 'INFINITE.'

Photo from Facebook.

Here's a photo of INFINITE members neatly lined up.

Photo from Facebook.

Actor Woo Hyun is a middle-aged actor. Famous for his active participation in the so-called 'June Struggle,' a democracy movement in South Korea, as a student of Yonsei University, he will play a villain in the upcoming movie '1987: When the Day Comes,' which deals with events regarding the 'June Struggle.'

Woo Hyun&#39;s appearance in the upcoming &#39;1987: When the Day Comes&#39; (left) and his participation in a democracy movement. Photo from &#39;1987: When the Day Comes&#39; official website and JTBC.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

