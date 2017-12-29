Who's The Guy That Comes Up When You Google INFINITE's WOOHYUN?

Google the boy group INFINITE, and an unexpected photo pops up.

Google INFINITE's Woo-hyun, and alongside the idol pops up the middle-aged actor Woo Hyun. Unlike Korean websites such as NAVER, Google doesn't personalize celebs' profiles, hence the confusion over the two's similar names.

INFINITE is now a six-member group with its member Hoya exiting the group. Hoya still pops up, though, when fans search 'INFINITE.'

Here's a photo of INFINITE members neatly lined up.

Actor Woo Hyun is a middle-aged actor. Famous for his active participation in the so-called 'June Struggle,' a democracy movement in South Korea, as a student of Yonsei University, he will play a villain in the upcoming movie '1987: When the Day Comes,' which deals with events regarding the 'June Struggle.'

