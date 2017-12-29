Why The Now Disbanded 2NE1 Members Had To Lose Weight

Singer/rapper CL revealed Dara's weight on tvN's 'Livin' The Double Life.'

It was all due to this paper-thin member.

On the December 28th aired episode of tvN's 'Livin' The Double Life,' CL's welcome home party was aired.

CL told Dara "We should change outfits. That would suit us better."

Later, with the two have exchanged outfits, CL complained "It's too tight. There's some size difference. Because of you(Dara), all 2NE1 members had to lose weight."

CL added "Next to someone weighing only 39㎏, I can't not look big. It's not easy," which made everyone laugh.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

