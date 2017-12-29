1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why The Now Disbanded 2NE1 Members Had To Lose Weight

중앙일보

입력

Dara. Photo from Twitter @krungy21

Dara. Photo from Twitter @krungy21

Singer/rapper CL revealed Dara's weight on tvN's 'Livin' The Double Life.'

It was all due to this paper-thin member.

CL and Dara. Photo from tvN&#39;s &#39;Livin&#39; The Double Life&#39;

CL and Dara. Photo from tvN&#39;s &#39;Livin&#39; The Double Life&#39;

On the December 28th aired episode of tvN's 'Livin' The Double Life,' CL's welcome home party was aired.

Dara. Photo from tvN&#39;s &#39;Livin The Double Life&#39;

Dara. Photo from tvN&#39;s &#39;Livin The Double Life&#39;

CL told Dara "We should change outfits. That would suit us better."

Later, with the two have exchanged outfits, CL complained "It's too tight. There's some size difference. Because of you(Dara), all 2NE1 members had to lose weight."

Photo from Twitter @krungy21

Photo from Twitter @krungy21

CL added "Next to someone weighing only 39㎏, I can't not look big. It's not easy," which made everyone laugh.

Photo from Twitter @krungy21

Photo from Twitter @krungy21

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT