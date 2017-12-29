4 Composites Of The Most Gorgeous K-pop Idols

A composite of K-pop girl group idols is going viral online.

Who's prettier? Left (Suzy+Sulli) or right (Irene+Jisoo)?

While the celebs are beautiful on their own, the idols put together, they show off a never-seen-before charm.

Apparently, the person who made the composite did a splendid job, as the different faces blend harmoniously while maintaining individuals' good looks.

Netizens responded "the vibe is enchanting" "alone and together, they're all beautiful."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com