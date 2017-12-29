1 읽는 중

사회

BLACKPINK JENNIE As A 10-Year-Old In New Zealand Caught On MBC's Documentary

중앙일보

입력

Photo from MBC.

Photo from MBC.

As a 10-year-old in 2006, Jennie made an appearance on MBC's special documentary program 'English, must change to survive.'

It seems that she made her on air debut a long long time ago.

Photo from MBC.

Photo from MBC.

The documentary 'English, must change to survive' deals with novel methods of teaching English, and sheds a new light on the notion of English education. The program underlines the importance of first-handedly learning English, with the documentary crew observing the English Village in Paju and Changnyeong, the U.S., New Zealand, and India.

Photo from MBC.

Photo from MBC.

CAPTION: &#34;In the beginning, I had friends helping me, showing their notes and all.&#34; Photo from MBC.

CAPTION: "In the beginning, I had friends helping me, showing their notes and all." Photo from MBC.

Making friends with foreigners seems to be no fuss for Jennie.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

Fans found the documentary when it appeared on a recent TV show, which showed Jennie as a child chopping up onions. Fans couldn't help smiling at Jennie, who tries to keep the onion as far away from her as possible, to keep her eyes from watering.

Photo from MBC.

Photo from MBC.

In a May-aired episode of MBC's 'My Little Television,' BLACKPINK Jisoo said "Onion equals Jennie. [BLINK,] Do you know this?" mimicking Jennie on the documentary chopping onions. Jennie, seemingly embarrassed, put Jisoo in a headlock.

Photo from MBC.

Photo from MBC.

By Bongbong and Suwon Hanvoomvoomk@gmail.com

