WATCH: Why Fans Are Astonished by Pre-debut Clips of BLACKPINK'S JISOO

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has made quite a name for herself before the act's debut in August 2016.

She has made a name for herself even before the group's debut.

Jisoo has appeared on a number of commercials and music videos even before BLACKPINK's official debut as she is a talented actress as well as being equipped with stunning good looks.

Her pre-debut works demonstrate how well-prepared she had been as an actress and a musician.

Watch Clips From Jisoo's Pre-debut Days Below

SAMSONITE Commercial (2015)





ANGEL STONE Commercial (2015)





NIKON Commercial (2015)



SMART SCHOOL UNIFORM Commercial (2015)



EPIK HIGH's "SPOILER" MV (2014)





HI SUHYUN's "I'm Different" MV (2014)



By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

