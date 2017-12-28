M/V Featuring The Late JONGHYUN's Days In The Sun To Be Released

Fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the late Jonghyun for one last time.

SM helps SHINee fans to cope with their sorrow

'STATION,' SM's digital music platform, will release its 38th song 'Dear My Family,' to be released 06:00 PM, December 29, via digital music platforms such as MelOn, along with its M/V to be released on SM's Youtube channel.

'Dear My Family' is a cover on the 2001-released R&B ballad 'Dear My Family' performed by SM's star producer Yoo Young-jin. The 'Dear My Family' to be released features SM artists in 'SMTOWN LIVE TOUR V IN JAPAN,' held at Tokyo Dome, Japan, in August. SM artists, including Kangta, BoA, TRAX, Super Junior, SNSD, SHINee, f(x), EXO, Red Velvet, and NCT, performed live in Japan, and the whole thing was caught on camera, to be released as a song and M/V.

What's special about this particular M/V is that fans will be able to see the late Jonghyun in action, singing and performing on stage, on top of other SM artists who performed in Japan as well.

In addition, subsequent profits will be donated to UNICEF.

SHINee's Jonghyun passed away on December 18, 2017.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com