1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

M/V Featuring The Late JONGHYUN's Days In The Sun To Be Released

중앙일보

입력

Fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the late Jonghyun for one last time.

SM helps SHINee fans to cope with their sorrow

SM Entertainment in Japan. Photo from SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment in Japan. Photo from SM Entertainment.

'STATION,' SM's digital music platform, will release its 38th song 'Dear My Family,' to be released 06:00 PM, December 29, via digital music platforms such as MelOn, along with its M/V to be released on SM's Youtube channel.

'Dear My Family' is a cover on the 2001-released R&B ballad 'Dear My Family' performed by SM's star producer Yoo Young-jin. The 'Dear My Family' to be released features SM artists in 'SMTOWN LIVE TOUR V IN JAPAN,' held at Tokyo Dome, Japan, in August. SM artists, including Kangta, BoA, TRAX, Super Junior, SNSD, SHINee, f(x), EXO, Red Velvet, and NCT, performed live in Japan, and the whole thing was caught on camera, to be released as a song and M/V.

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

What's special about this particular M/V is that fans will be able to see the late Jonghyun in action, singing and performing on stage, on top of other SM artists who performed in Japan as well.

In addition, subsequent profits will be donated to UNICEF.

The late Jonghyun. Photo from Instagram @shinee

The late Jonghyun. Photo from Instagram @shinee

SHINee's Jonghyun passed away on December 18, 2017.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT