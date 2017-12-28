V of BTS Ranks No.1 on “The Most Handsome Faces of 2017”

TC Candler has listed V of BTS as the most handsome face of 2017 on its list titled "The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017," which has been published annually since its launch in 1990.

V is officially the hottest male artist on earth. (Hope you make the list next year, Jin a.k.a. “Worldwide Handsome”!)

Perhaps as a testament to K-pop's global popularity, a handful of K-pop stars made the list, with Tzuyu of TWICE as the third most beautiful face and Sana of the same group as 21st. BLACKPINK's Jennie was ranked 18th.

V, South Korea's sensational boy band member, is often called "the face of the group" by fans for his stunning good looks.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

