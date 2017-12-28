1 읽는 중

V of BTS Ranks No.1 on “The Most Handsome Faces of 2017”

V of BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

TC Candler has listed V of BTS as the most handsome face of 2017 on its list titled "The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017," which has been published annually since its launch in 1990.

V is officially the hottest male artist on earth. (Hope you make the list next year, Jin a.k.a. “Worldwide Handsome”!)

Tzuyu of TWICE ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Sana of TWICE ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Jennie of BLACKPINK ⓒ YG Entertainment

Perhaps as a testament to K-pop's global popularity, a handful of K-pop stars made the list, with Tzuyu of TWICE as the third most beautiful face and Sana of the same group as 21st. BLACKPINK's Jennie was ranked 18th.

ⓒ BTS Official Facebook

V, South Korea's sensational boy band member, is often called "the face of the group" by fans for his stunning good looks.

V of BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

V of BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

