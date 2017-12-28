1 읽는 중

Hilarious Story of How This Poor Guy's Ex And Current Girlfriend Ditched Him for WANNA ONE's Park Ji-Hoon

Park Ji-hoon of Wanna One

It seems fandoms bring even the most unlikely pair of people together.

The fan-girl motto: Bias over boyfriend!

Cultwo Show, a radio show broadcast on SBS Power FM, aired a story submitted by a Wanna One fan who apparently "took her ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend away from him."

Any viewer of the popular audition show Produce 101 knows that you need as many phone numbers as possible to vote for your favorite candidates.

The submitter of the story (who shall be referred to as Sally for the sake of storytelling) wanted Park Ji-hoon, whose debut as Wann One was made possible through the show, to win so badly that she decided to text her ex to help her out.

It turns out, his current girlfriend (let's call her Lisa) at the time saw the text message and was quite understandably annoyed - but not for the reason you might suspect.

One day, Sally got a most unexpected call from her ex's girlfriend Lisa. The reason she called her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend was that she wanted to find out whom Sally voted for! To much astonishment, they were both rooting for the same trainee.

You see, Sally and Lisa were both fans of Park Ji-hoon a trainee at Maru Entertainment who finished second place on the audition show.

After the call, the two bonded over their mutual love for Park - going to concerts together and trading Ji-hoon-related news with one another.

The boyfriend, upon finding out about Sally and Lisa's unlikely friendship, broke up with Lisa.

The lesson of the story? Fangirl friendship is sometimes stronger than love relationships. These two girls chose their bias over their boyfriend!

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

