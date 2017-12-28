Former BTS Backup Dancer About To Make His Debut

A 19-year-old former BTS backup dancer of BTS is about to make his debut.

He was spotted with BTS in Japan.

His name is Lee MIn-ho, who recently made an appearance in the male idol debut project/reality show 'Stray Kids.' He was the backup dancer for BTS' 'Wings Tour In Japan.'

Afterwards, he was picked up by JYP Entertainment, made an appearance on 'Stray Kids' as a JYP trainee, and was selected as the final nine members.

The nine-member boy group, of which Lee Min-ho is a member of, will make their debut next year.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

