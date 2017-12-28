What Made V of BTS Wear Red Lipstick on Stage?

Why did members of BTS wear red lipstick on stage?

The boys kept true to their words.

BTS promised fans that they would put red lipstick on if they win first place. And indeed, when they won first place on M COUNTDOWN, a music show broadcast on Mnet, they kept true to their words.

It was evident the boys were truly overjoyed.

"Everyone at our company, family, and fans - we thank you so much," thanked Jin. Jimin shed tears of happiness.

Big Hit Entertainment posted a clip of BTS promising they would wear lipstick if they win first place



The lads put red lipstick on to keep their promise



Rejoicing after winning first place



By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com