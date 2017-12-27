1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Looks aren't important for men" Former SNSD Sextoon Artist Defames Actor JUNG WOO-SUNG

중앙일보

입력

Yoon Suh-in(left) and Jung Woo-sung. Photo from MBC (left) and Artist Company.

Yoon Suh-in(left) and Jung Woo-sung. Photo from MBC (left) and Artist Company.

Cartoon artist Yoon Suh-in criticized actor Jung Woo-sung over his statement "KBS, as a public service broadcaster, has made a number of mistakes."

The cartoonist was previously under fire for sexually harassing SNSD members.

Yoon Suh-in&#39;s post on Facebook criticizing actor Jung Woo-sung. Photo from Facebook.

Yoon Suh-in&#39;s post on Facebook criticizing actor Jung Woo-sung. Photo from Facebook.

On December 23, Yoon Suh-in posted on his Facebook account "This guy, as a celebrity, seems to be making a number of mistakes of his own," along with a segment of a clip that Jung Woo-sung uploaded on his Instagram account.

In the clip, Jung Woo-sung says "KBS, as a public service broadcaster, has made a number of mistakes. As a result, viewers, with their backs turned against KBS, seem to have come to the point of ignoring KBS as a whole."

Actor Jung Woo-sung. Photo from Artist Company.

Actor Jung Woo-sung. Photo from Artist Company.

He further went on to say that "For men, looks aren't important as long as you have a sound mind," implying that actor Jung Woo-sung does not.

Actor Jung Woo-sung. Photo from Artist Company

Actor Jung Woo-sung. Photo from Artist Company

Yoon Suh-in, with regards to the clip, commented "Only the person responsible for a wrong deed can say that one made a mistake. Saying 'You made a mistake' is nothing short of a threat."

Jung Woo-sung on KBS 1TV&#39;s &#39;4 NEWS FOCUS.&#39; Photo from KBS 1TV.

Jung Woo-sung on KBS 1TV&#39;s &#39;4 NEWS FOCUS.&#39; Photo from KBS 1TV.

Starring as a North Korean elite in the December 14th-released movie 'Steel Rain,' Jung Woo-sung is famous for his outright comments regarding social, political issues in TV appearances and interviews. On KBS 1TV '4 NEWS FOCUS,' when the interviewer asked, "What are issues of interest for you?" Jung Woo-sung stated "normalization of KBS."

Jung Woo-sung posted a clip of two minutes and twenty-seven seconds on his Instagram account later. The clip was shared by KBS Union via Youtube. In the clip, Jung Woo-sung stated "I stepped into the KBS building for a news interview, and the desolate atmosphere crushed me. For those of you in the new KBS Union, you are not alone."

Yoon Suh-in, a cartoon artist, was formerly under controversy over his sexual cartoons featuring SNSD members.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT