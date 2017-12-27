"Looks aren't important for men" Former SNSD Sextoon Artist Defames Actor JUNG WOO-SUNG

Cartoon artist Yoon Suh-in criticized actor Jung Woo-sung over his statement "KBS, as a public service broadcaster, has made a number of mistakes."

The cartoonist was previously under fire for sexually harassing SNSD members.

On December 23, Yoon Suh-in posted on his Facebook account "This guy, as a celebrity, seems to be making a number of mistakes of his own," along with a segment of a clip that Jung Woo-sung uploaded on his Instagram account.

In the clip, Jung Woo-sung says "KBS, as a public service broadcaster, has made a number of mistakes. As a result, viewers, with their backs turned against KBS, seem to have come to the point of ignoring KBS as a whole."

He further went on to say that "For men, looks aren't important as long as you have a sound mind," implying that actor Jung Woo-sung does not.

Yoon Suh-in, with regards to the clip, commented "Only the person responsible for a wrong deed can say that one made a mistake. Saying 'You made a mistake' is nothing short of a threat."

Starring as a North Korean elite in the December 14th-released movie 'Steel Rain,' Jung Woo-sung is famous for his outright comments regarding social, political issues in TV appearances and interviews. On KBS 1TV '4 NEWS FOCUS,' when the interviewer asked, "What are issues of interest for you?" Jung Woo-sung stated "normalization of KBS."

Jung Woo-sung posted a clip of two minutes and twenty-seven seconds on his Instagram account later. The clip was shared by KBS Union via Youtube. In the clip, Jung Woo-sung stated "I stepped into the KBS building for a news interview, and the desolate atmosphere crushed me. For those of you in the new KBS Union, you are not alone."

Yoon Suh-in, a cartoon artist, was formerly under controversy over his sexual cartoons featuring SNSD members.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com