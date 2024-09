Jin of BTS always puts other bandmates before himself.

BTS is lucky to have "daddy" on board!

At SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017, the eldest member of the boy group was seen taking care of V and Suga on stage, putting them in front of him and pushing them towards the front.

As they exited the stage, Jin pat V on the shoulder.

The clip of BTS' bromancey moment went viral on YouTube, hitting over a hundred thousand views within three days of upload.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com