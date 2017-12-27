EXO Wins "Album of the Year" Beating BTS and WANNA ONE

EXO's fourth album "The War" has been crowned the best album of 2017 by Interpark Books, the online bookstore.

EXO won against tough competition!

The said album, which was released in July, earned 37.90% of the total votes and sold 1,592,792 copies as of November 30, making it the group's most sold album thus far.

Wanna One's debut record "1x1=1 (TO BE ONE)" came second, losing by a razor-thin margin of 52 votes.

"LOVE YOURSELF: HER" by BTS came in third at 11.62%.

The polling for Interpark's best album of the year was held from November 23 to December 17. 663,619 voters participated in total.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com