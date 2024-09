JYP Entertainment announced on December 27 the disbandment of Miss A, a binational act debuted in 2010 with the hit single "Bad Girl Good Girl" which won the group the New Artist of the Year award.

Sorry, Miss A fans. We have some bad news.

Of the four members, only Suzy and Fei renewed their contracts with the label.

We wish the girls only the best in all of their future endeavors.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com