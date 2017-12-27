1 읽는 중

Legendary Exit For A K-Pop Girl Group Member

중앙일보

입력

Photo from KBS 1TV

Here's a hilarious throwback story on Bini, a past member of NINE MUSES.

Her reason for leaving the group is one of a kind.

An online community, titled 'A Legendary Exit For A Girl Group Member' featured Bini on the now ended KBS 1TV program 'Field of Life Experience,' aired on September 12, 2010, 09:00 AM.

Photo from KBS 1TV

NINE MUSES members went to a sweet potato plot owned by a Mr. Hong, located in Yeoju-gun(now Yeoju-si), South Korea. The nine members picked the sweet potatoes with their bare hands, sweating in the hot summer day, and even engaged in promoting the sweet potatoes at a local market.

NINE MUSES members. Photo shoot for &#39;Prima Donna.&#39; Photo from Star Empire Entertainment.

They showed off their tall, slender figures, as NINE MUSES is a girl group with an average height of 173cm, and with some members, such as Rana and Lee Sem (now having exited the group), being the winners of supermodel contests and all.

These shots taken from the program show NINE MUSES members working hard, under the blazing sun, at a sweet potato plot.

In the shots, Bini speaks "I don't know what I'm doing here."

CAPTION: &#34;I don&#39;t know what I&#39;m doing here.&#34; Photo from KBS 1TV.

She adds "All the camera is focused on only some members. I'm just a background here."

CAPTION: &#34;The camera is all focused on some members. I&#39;m just a background here.&#34; Photo from KBS 1TV.

CAPTION: &#34;Why should I be the background, my skin all burning in the sun?&#34; Photo from KBS 1TV.

She further stated "I'm going to leave 'Nine Muses," and she actually did, a few days later.

CAPTION: &#34;I&#39;m going to leave &#39;Nine Muses&#39;.&#34; Photo from KBS 1TV.

Why she made such comments, whether it be due to feelings of doubt or for the fun of the show, is unclear.

But what went viral is the fact that she actually put her words into action, therefore she remains a legend in the history of K-Pop.

Former NINE MUSES member Bini with her now-husband soccer player Lee Kyuro. Photo from Dal&#39;s Studio.

Bini, now, is said to be happily married to the FC Seoul soccer player Lee Kyuro.

The KBS 1TV's 'Field of Life Experience' aired on KBS 1TV from October, 1993 to February, 2012. The program starred celebrities and figures from various fields experiencing the works of others.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

