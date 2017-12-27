Legendary Exit For A K-Pop Girl Group Member

Here's a hilarious throwback story on Bini, a past member of NINE MUSES.

Her reason for leaving the group is one of a kind.

An online community, titled 'A Legendary Exit For A Girl Group Member' featured Bini on the now ended KBS 1TV program 'Field of Life Experience,' aired on September 12, 2010, 09:00 AM.

NINE MUSES members went to a sweet potato plot owned by a Mr. Hong, located in Yeoju-gun(now Yeoju-si), South Korea. The nine members picked the sweet potatoes with their bare hands, sweating in the hot summer day, and even engaged in promoting the sweet potatoes at a local market.

They showed off their tall, slender figures, as NINE MUSES is a girl group with an average height of 173cm, and with some members, such as Rana and Lee Sem (now having exited the group), being the winners of supermodel contests and all.

These shots taken from the program show NINE MUSES members working hard, under the blazing sun, at a sweet potato plot.

In the shots, Bini speaks "I don't know what I'm doing here."

She adds "All the camera is focused on only some members. I'm just a background here."

She further stated "I'm going to leave 'Nine Muses," and she actually did, a few days later.

Why she made such comments, whether it be due to feelings of doubt or for the fun of the show, is unclear.

But what went viral is the fact that she actually put her words into action, therefore she remains a legend in the history of K-Pop.

Bini, now, is said to be happily married to the FC Seoul soccer player Lee Kyuro.

The KBS 1TV's 'Field of Life Experience' aired on KBS 1TV from October, 1993 to February, 2012. The program starred celebrities and figures from various fields experiencing the works of others.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

