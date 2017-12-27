IN PHOTOS: "The Dancer of RED VELVET" SEULGI's Stunning Abs

Seulgi, who is often called "the dancer of Red Velvet" along with Irene, has shown off her lean, rock-hard abs in stage costumes that reveal her slim torso.
Seulgi shows off her lean, toned abs in mini crop-tops!
Fans do love her in crop tops that accentuate her slim waistline.
Even as a "rookie," before she officially debuted as the five-member act, Seulgi has made a name for herself as a talented dancer with a toned body.
In a past interview, she has named pilates as her fitness secret.
"Pilates really does help slim down your body," the 23-year-old star explained.
By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com