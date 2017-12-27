IN PHOTOS: "The Dancer of RED VELVET" SEULGI's Stunning Abs

Seulgi, who is often called "the dancer of Red Velvet" along with Irene, has shown off her lean, rock-hard abs in stage costumes that reveal her slim torso.

Fans do love her in crop tops that accentuate her slim waistline.

Even as a "rookie," before she officially debuted as the five-member act, Seulgi has made a name for herself as a talented dancer with a toned body.

In a past interview, she has named pilates as her fitness secret.

"Pilates really does help slim down your body," the 23-year-old star explained.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com