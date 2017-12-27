Why SNSD HYOYEON Lives Alone In SNSD Dorm

SNSD member Hyoyeon's solo life was revealed.

Where has everyone else gone?

Aired on December 26, 09:00 PM, SNSD Hyoyeon appeared as a guest on the ninth episode of Fashion N's 'Dressing Tables 3.'

Hyoyeon revealed the SNSD dormitory, in which currently she resides alone. Sunny had been living with her until very recently, but she moved out, leaving Hyoyeon to live in the humongous house alone. Super Junior's Lee Teuk, the host, explained "you get your own place, you pay for it yourself. You reside in the "group" dorm, the company covers the bills."

Hyoyeon revealed her dressing room as well. Frequently revealing her interest in fashion, and her taste for "green and silver," a number of green-colored attire were found.

In addition, Hyoyeon also revealed her own daily beauty tips, i.e. eating pomegranate juice or frequently using a face mist to keep her skin moist.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

