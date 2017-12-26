1 읽는 중

EXO Releases Winter Special Album 'Universe'

중앙일보

입력

EXO 2017 Winter Special Album &#39;Universe.&#39; Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

Boy group EXO's newest winter special album 'Universe' will be released today.

EXO members are baristas for 'Cafe Universe.'

Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

On December 26, SM Entertainment announced plans to release the entire album online on 06:00 PM KST via digital music platforms. The M/V for 'Universe' will be shared on SM Entertainment's official website, Youtube channel @SMTOWN and so forth.

EXO Baekhyun. Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

EXO Sehun. Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

The album title 'Universe' will be released in both Korean and Chinese to the satisfaction of Asian EXO-L. The title is of the rock ballad genre, with the lyrics about loving someone so much that one could travel across the universe.

EXO Xiumin. Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

EXO Chanyeol. Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

Other tracks include 'Lights Out,' a pop ballad with heartwarming lyrics written by EXO member Chen, 'Been Through,' a pop song in which the instrumental sounds really stand out, and 'Stay,' a song in the pop-soul genre dealing with the aftermaths of a breakup.

EXO Chen. Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

EXO Kai. Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

In addition, the album also contains an R&B pop song 'Fall,' comparing falling in love to falling into a swamp, and 'Good Night,' a pop ballad in which the piano melody and drum beat harmoniously collaborate to form a beautiful melody.

EXO D.O. Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

EXO Suho. Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

Take a peek at clips of EXO members as baristas for 'Cafe Universe!'

EXO 'Cafe Universe' Episode.1 (XIUMIN & SEHUN)

EXO 'Cafe Universe' Episode.2 (KAI & SUHO)

EXO 'Cafe Universe' Episode.3 (BAEKHYUN & CHANYEOL)

EXO 'Cafe Universe' Episode.4 (D.O. & CHEN)

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

