EXO Releases Winter Special Album 'Universe'

Boy group EXO's newest winter special album 'Universe' will be released today.

EXO members are baristas for 'Cafe Universe.'

On December 26, SM Entertainment announced plans to release the entire album online on 06:00 PM KST via digital music platforms. The M/V for 'Universe' will be shared on SM Entertainment's official website, Youtube channel @SMTOWN and so forth.

The album title 'Universe' will be released in both Korean and Chinese to the satisfaction of Asian EXO-L. The title is of the rock ballad genre, with the lyrics about loving someone so much that one could travel across the universe.

Other tracks include 'Lights Out,' a pop ballad with heartwarming lyrics written by EXO member Chen, 'Been Through,' a pop song in which the instrumental sounds really stand out, and 'Stay,' a song in the pop-soul genre dealing with the aftermaths of a breakup.

In addition, the album also contains an R&B pop song 'Fall,' comparing falling in love to falling into a swamp, and 'Good Night,' a pop ballad in which the piano melody and drum beat harmoniously collaborate to form a beautiful melody.

Take a peek at clips of EXO members as baristas for 'Cafe Universe!'

EXO 'Cafe Universe' Episode.1 (XIUMIN & SEHUN)

EXO 'Cafe Universe' Episode.2 (KAI & SUHO)

EXO 'Cafe Universe' Episode.3 (BAEKHYUN & CHANYEOL)

EXO 'Cafe Universe' Episode.4 (D.O. & CHEN)

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

