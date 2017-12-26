The Three-letter Word That JONGHYUN Wanted as His Last Tattoo

Jonghyun's Tattooist, Park Karo, posted a photo of the words "BYE," explaining that "the last tattoo Jonghyun wanted were these words."

"Thank you, Jonghyun. Stay happy. I miss you," wrote the tattooist.

Park had also posted a photo of herself with Jonghyun with a caption that read "Thank you, Jonghyun. Stay happy. I miss you." back in May.

On December 18, Jonghyun was found unconscious from cardiac arrest at a hotel in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam district of Seoul. While he was moved to the hospital nearby, he failed to regain consciousness. His funeral was held at Asan Medical Center for three days from December 19 to 21. The four remaining members of SHINee - Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin - served as pallbearers.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim


