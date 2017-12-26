BBC·NYT…Worldwide Coverage of JONGHYUN's Passing

The untimely death of Kim Jonghyun of SHINee sent shock waves around the world.

Such explosive media coverage serves as a testimony to the late artist's widespread influence.

Kim, at 27, was found unconscious from cardiac arrest at a hotel in Seoul and died at the hospital nearby.

The worldwide coverage of the tragic news serves as a testimony to the late artist's widespread influence.

BBC wrote that "as well as being a singer and an accomplished dancer," Jonghyun "played a large part in the group's songwriting and production" and that he also "made headlines for voicing his opinion on issues like the government's education policy and for speaking out in support of LGBT rights."

Forbes called Jonghyun's death "a loss to the entire greater K-pop music community."

The New York Times' report read that "unlike many K-pop stars," Jonghyun "remained focused on music as a singer, songwriter and producer."

Mr. Kim’s death leaves the loss of an artist unique in the genre. - The New York Times

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

