American Magazine Likens K-pop Industry to “The Hunger Games” Citing JONGHYUN’s Suicide

Variety, a weekly American entertainment magazine, critiqued the K-pop industry following the death of Kim Jonghyun, the vocalist of the massively popular boy band SHINee.

“Every colleague is also a competitor and only the strongest survive,” the article read.

On December 19, the magazine criticized the Korean entertainment industry in light of the 27-year-old superstar's apparent suicide in an article titled "Jonghyun Suicide Note Points to Brutal Pressure of Korean Spotlight."

The article deemed that the late artist's farewell note "suggests that being a celebrity added to the pressure" and criticized the Korean entertainment industry for "foster[ing] a “Hunger Games”-like work environment in which every colleague is also a competitor and only the strongest survive."

The Korean entertainment industry is notoriously high-pressure. It fosters a “Hunger Games”-like work environment in which every colleague is also a competitor and only the strongest survive.

"The Hunger Games" is a dystopian novel by Suzanne Collins which was cinematized under the same title in 2012. It tells a "survival-of-the-fittest" Darwinian tale of boys and girls aged 12 to 18 partaking in a survival contest where there can only be a single survivor.

While the entertainment news outlet refrained from pinpointing an exact cause of Kim's decision to take his own life, it analyzed that "the last words from one of the industry’s most popular acts...reveal[s] some of the dark underbelly beneath K-pop’s gorgeous, glittering façade," referring to his suicide note.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

