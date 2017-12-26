BREAKING! Singer-rapper HEIZE Collapses after Gayo Daejeon…Surgery Unavoidable

Heize collapsed after her performance at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017 on Christmas, after complaining of nausea and high fever. The singer-rapper was immediately sent to the hospital early morning on December 26.

Heize insisted on performing at Gayo Daejeon despite her ill condition.

The 26-year-old musician, who was a former contestant on the second season of the popular audition show Unpretty Rapstar, had recently been diagnosed with nasopharyngitis. While she is currently taking a break from her busy schedule, surgical treatment is unavoidable, a source says.

According to a representative at Gayo Daejeon, Heize insisted on performing live at Gayo Daejeon despite her ill condition.

Her scheduled appearance at concerts and festivals had to be canceled accordingly.

Some common symptoms of nasopharyngitis include nasal obstruction, coughing, sore throat, nausea, and fever. When poorly taken care of, it can develop into more severe conditions such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and asthma.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

