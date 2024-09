Jennie's blooper moment at a festival was caught on camera.

BLACKPINK performed a series of their hit songs including "Boombayah," "Playing with Fire," and "Whistle."

Jennie seemed to have forgotten her line while performing "Stay."

In the middle of her rap lines, Jennie burst into a shriek and covered her face with her hands.

Jennie's blooper clip trended on Facebook, hitting 130,000 views.

By Gothesun and Arim Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com