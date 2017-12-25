Colorful Moments Of EXO On The Red Carpet For '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon'

EXO members are on the red carpet for '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' and they are breathtakingly gorgeous.

Some shots are hilarious, and other shots will break your heart.

The press caught Suho with his eyes wide open, fighting to keep his picture-perfect expression against the unceasing camera flashes.

He seems to have regained his cool posture afterwards.

Here's Baekhyun, handsome as ever.

D.O. seems relaxed, showing off his gorgeous looks.

The press caught hints of condolences as well.

EXO members Chen, Xiumin, and Baekhyun are wearing black ribbons with 'R.I.P JH' written, in remembrance of SHINee's Jonghyun, who passed away a few days ago.

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' aired on SBS from 05:50 PM KST. The creme de la creme celebs will make an appearance, including GOT7, NCT127, Red Velvet, Heize, BLACKPINK, BTOB, GFriend, Sunmi, WINNER, TWICE, IU, BTS, EXO, WannaOne, Uhm Jung-hwa, You Hee-yeol, Lee Juck, and many more.

By Bongbong and Suwon Hanvoomvoomk@gmail.com