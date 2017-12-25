1 읽는 중

사회

Colorful Moments Of EXO On The Red Carpet For '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon'

중앙일보

입력

EXO members are on the red carpet for '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' and they are breathtakingly gorgeous.

Some shots are hilarious, and other shots will break your heart.

EXO on the red carpet for SBS Gayo Daejeon. Photo by YONHAP.

EXO on the red carpet for SBS Gayo Daejeon. Photo by YONHAP.

The press caught Suho with his eyes wide open, fighting to keep his picture-perfect expression against the unceasing camera flashes.

EXO‘s Suho on the red carpet for ’2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.‘ Photo from Ilgan Sports.

EXO‘s Suho on the red carpet for ’2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.‘ Photo from Ilgan Sports.

He seems to have regained his cool posture afterwards.

EXO‘s Suho on the red carpet. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

EXO‘s Suho on the red carpet. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Here's Baekhyun, handsome as ever.

EXO‘s Baekhyun on the red carpet. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

EXO‘s Baekhyun on the red carpet. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

D.O. seems relaxed, showing off his gorgeous looks.

EXO‘s D.O. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

EXO‘s D.O. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

The press caught hints of condolences as well.
EXO members Chen, Xiumin, and Baekhyun are wearing black ribbons with 'R.I.P JH' written, in remembrance of SHINee's Jonghyun, who passed away a few days ago.

EXO members wear black ribbons with the words &#39;R.I.P. JH&#39; written, in remembrance of the late Jonghyun. Photo from YONHAP.

EXO members wear black ribbons with the words &#39;R.I.P. JH&#39; written, in remembrance of the late Jonghyun. Photo from YONHAP.

EXO members wear black ribbons with the words ‘R.I.P. JH’ written, in remembrance of the late Jonghyun. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

EXO members wear black ribbons with the words ‘R.I.P. JH’ written, in remembrance of the late Jonghyun. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' aired on SBS from 05:50 PM KST. The creme de la creme celebs will make an appearance, including GOT7, NCT127, Red Velvet, Heize, BLACKPINK, BTOB, GFriend, Sunmi, WINNER, TWICE, IU, BTS, EXO, WannaOne, Uhm Jung-hwa, You Hee-yeol, Lee Juck, and many more.

By Bongbong and Suwon Hanvoomvoomk@gmail.com

