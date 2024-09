Singer/songwriter IU is on the red carpet for '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.'

She's a sight to look at.

IU, along with You Hee-yeol, will host the '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.'

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' will air on SBS from 05:50 PM KST. The creme de la creme celebs will make an appearance, including GOT7, NCT127, Red Velvet, Heize, BLACKPINK, BTOB, GFriend, Sunmi, WINNER, TWICE, IU, BTS, EXO, WannaOne, Uhm Jung-hwa, You Hee-yeol, Lee Juck, and many more.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com