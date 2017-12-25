BTS Highly Praised By The Legendary Artist LEE MOON-SAE

Legendary Korean artist Lee Moon-sae mentioned K-pop idol 'BTS' as his driving force.

"There's a lot to learn from BTS"

On the MBC TV show' Radio Star' aired on December 20 appeared artists Lee Moon-sae, Lee Juck, Zion.T, and Park Won.

Kim Gook-jin, one of the hosts, asked Lee Moon-sae "Out of the young artists, who's the hoobae motivating you to be better?" to which Lee Moon-sae answered "BTS."

BTS made 2017 its year. BTS' September released the album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her' topped and renewed the Gaon Charts' sales record.

BTS' fame extended overseas. Not only was BTS listed on 'The Billboard 200' and 'The Billboard Hot 100,' BTS was also invited to perform at the 'American Music Awards (AMA)' held on November 19, at Los Angeles, U.S. BTS is yet another Korean artist to perform at the AMA after five years since PSY was invited in 2012 for his performance of 'Gangnam Style.'

Lee Moon-sae stated "How did these guys go global. They sing in Korean, yet Americans go crazy over them. What can I pick up [from their experience]. That's what I wonder."

Lee Moon-sae is a legendary Korean artist famous for his songs in the ballad genre. His songs have been covered by younger artists. BIGBANG did a cover song on Lee Moon-sae's 'Sunset Glow,' and Roy Kim did a cover on his 'Whistle' on tvN's 'Superstar K4.'

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

