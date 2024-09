Jennie's pre-debut photos are surfacing online.

A member of the girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment, Jennie is fluent in English, having studied in New Zealand. She also made an appearance on G-Dragon's music video of the song "That XX."

She looks just like she does now in her yearbook photo from years ago.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com