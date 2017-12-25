Why BLACKPINK's JENNIE Had to Send Her “Pet” Away for Adoption

BLACKPINK members each brought a cherished item to the radio show titled Young Street on SBS Power FM.

Don't get too worried about this dog before you read the full story!

The production team at the show posted photos of the girls' items on their Instagram.

Tamagotchi was Jennie's item of choice. She told Young Street that she couldn't take care of her digital pet because she's gotten so busy filming the group's new music video and that she intends to send her Tamagotchi away for adoption.

Jisoo, a collector of snowballs, brought the very first snowball she'd ever bought. Lisa's item was the hat she had worn in the "As If It's Your Last" dance rehearsal video. Rosé brought a poetry book from her childhood and her name tag from the game show Running Man broadcast on SBS.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

