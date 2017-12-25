1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why BLACKPINK's JENNIE Had to Send Her “Pet” Away for Adoption

중앙일보

입력

BLACKPINK&#39;s Jennie

BLACKPINK&#39;s Jennie

BLACKPINK members each brought a cherished item to the radio show titled Young Street on SBS Power FM.

Don't get too worried about this dog before you read the full story!

Instagram@SBSyoungstreet

Instagram@SBSyoungstreet

The production team at the show posted photos of the girls' items on their Instagram.

Instagram@SBSyoung street

Instagram@SBSyoung street

Instagram@SBSyoung street

Instagram@SBSyoung street

Tamagotchi was Jennie's item of choice. She told Young Street that she couldn't take care of her digital pet because she's gotten so busy filming the group's new music video and that she intends to send her Tamagotchi away for adoption.

Jisoo, a collector of snowballs, brought the very first snowball she'd ever bought. Lisa's item was the hat she had worn in the "As If It's Your Last" dance rehearsal video. Rosé brought a poetry book from her childhood and her name tag from the game show Running Man broadcast on SBS.

Instagram@gookju

Instagram@gookju

관련기사

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT