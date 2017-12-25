BLACKPINK's JENNIE Surprises Fans with Bangs on Her Forehead

BLACKPINK's Jennie tried bangs and it was an adorable surprise.

Do you think she should keep them?

While we are more used to seeing Jennie without fringe hanging on her forehead, she definitely rocked the short bangs and made fans swoon over her new hairstyle.

Jennie could not keep her hands off her fringe throughout the live broadcast and even asked Rosé to arrange the bangs for her.

She disappeared from the screen after telling her fans, "let me adjust my bangs." A moment later, she showed up without the doll-like choppy bangs, saying that she feels like she's "gone bald."

"I couldn't handle my bangs," confessed Jennie.

The bangs were actually a clip-on wig.

How do you like Jennie with bangs? Do you think she should keep them?

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

