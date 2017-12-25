TVXQ YUNHO Cried Out JONGHYUN's Name During a Concert in Tokyo

Yunho cried out Jonghyun's name and dashed around the stage while performing "Somebody to Love" during TVXQ's concert at Tokyo Dome on December 21.

The duo could not attend the burial which took place on December 21 because of the pre-scheduled concert in Japan.

"He was like a little brother to us. He was a brilliant singer-songwriter and an artist whose presence was even more dazzling on stage. We are heartbroken and we will never forget him," were the words on the electronic board before the concert started.

The late vocalist of SHINee was found unconscious from cardiac arrest at a hotel room in Cheongdam-dong, the Gangnam district of Seoul. While he was moved to the hospital nearby, he failed to regain consciousness and was pronounced dead shortly after.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

