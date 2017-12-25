1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK to Cover WONDER GIRLS' 2007 Classic "So Hot"

중앙일보

입력

Wonder Girls (left) and BLACKPINK (right)

BLACKPINK will reinterpret Wonder Girls' 2007 classic "So Hot" at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017 this Christmas.

The legendary hit song will be reinterpreted in a BLACKPINK fashion.

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

A source revealed that Yang Hyun-suk, the CEO of the four-membered girl group's label YG Entertainment, asked Park Jin-young, the composer of the song, for permission to arrange the legendary hit song in a BLACKPINK fashion - a request to which Park was more than happy to say yes.

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

The Wonder Girls-inspired performance will be a highly anticipated highlight of this year's Gayo Daejeon.

YG's newest girl group is gearing up to release a new album this coming January.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

