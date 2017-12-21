1 읽는 중

NBC Mixes Up BTS' RM with JONGHYUN in Report about the SHINee Vocalist's Death

NBC Chicago mistakenly aired footage of BTS&#39; RM in its report about the death of the singer-songwriter and member of SHINee Jonghyun.

On December 19, NBC Chicago, a local news station in the U.S., aired footage of BTS' RM in the report about the death of the singer-songwriter and member of SHINee Kim Jonghyun, better known as Jonghyun, and erroneously claimed that the latter appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres' show and the American Music Awards (AMAs) when it is BTS who had made those appearances.

While the outlet apologized, it could not avoid some very due criticism.

A flurry of criticism followed, and enraged fans demanded apology on social media with the hashtag #NBCChicagoApologize.

While NBC Chicago issued an apology on its Facebook for the faulty report, the insensitivity with which the news outlet handled the death of the beloved star could not avoid some very due criticism.

Jonghyun was found unconscious from cardiac arrest on December 18 KST at a studio apartment in Cheongdam-dong, a southern suburb of Seoul. The medical team performed CPR and moved the artist to the hospital nearby, but he failed to regain consciousness and was pronounced dead shortly after. His funeral service was held at Asan Medical Center in Seoul for three days from December 19 to 21.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

