BTS·EXO·TWICE…Top 8 Groups of 2017 to Host "KBS Song Festival 2017"

These eight hosts will emcee the show, which will be held in two parts: Irene, Jin, Chaneyol, and Sana will be co-hosts for the first part and Solar, Mingyu, Yerin, and Kang Daniel will host the second part.

Only groups that have topped the K-Chart of Music Bank on KBS for the past year are chosen to perform at the event - namely BTS, EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, Wanna One, Seventeen, GFRIEND, and Mamamoo.

According to a source, this annual event will proceed in the format of a concert.

KBS Song Festival will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV on December 29 KST.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

