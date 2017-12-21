1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS·EXO·TWICE…Top 8 Groups of 2017 to Host "KBS Song Festival 2017"

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ SM Entertainment

ⓒ SM Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ SM Entertainment

ⓒ SM Entertainment

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

These eight hosts will emcee the show, which will be held in two parts: Irene, Jin, Chaneyol, and Sana will be co-hosts for the first part and Solar, Mingyu, Yerin, and Kang Daniel will host the second part.

Only groups that have topped the K-Chart of "Music Bank" for the past year are chosen to perform.

Only groups that have topped the K-Chart of Music Bank on KBS for the past year are chosen to perform at the event - namely BTS, EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, Wanna One, Seventeen, GFRIEND, and Mamamoo.

ⓒ RBW

ⓒ RBW

ⓒ Pledis Entertainment

ⓒ Pledis Entertainment

ⓒ Source Music

ⓒ Source Music

ⓒ YMC Entertainment

ⓒ YMC Entertainment

According to a source, this annual event will proceed in the format of a concert.

KBS Song Festival will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV on December 29 KST.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT