Radio Show "Blue Night" Commemorates Its Former Host JONGHYUN

Jonghyun as the host of the radio show &#34;Blue Night&#34;

Jonghyun of SHINee passed in an apparent suicide at the age of 27 on December 18.

"I was proud that I was given Jonghyun's spot on the show," said the host.

The radio show "Blue Night," of which he had been the host for three years from February 2014 to April 2016, aired at midnight on December 19.

Lee Dong-jin, the successor of Jonghyun as the host of the show, began the 19th's episode with these words: "Sometimes I look at somebody and I think, I should talk to him someday, we should go out for a drink someday." Silence followed, and although he tried to resume about a minute later, his voice was choked with emotion.

"I was proud that I was given Jonghyun's spot on the show," he said a moment later. "I feel incredibly sad and also guilty at the same time," he added, praying that the late artist "would rest in peace at a place where there is no pain or distress."

According to the police, Jonghyun was found unconscious from cardiac arrest at around 6:10 p.m. at a studio apartment in Cheongdam-dong, a southern suburb of Seoul. The medical team performed CPR and moved him to the hospital nearby but he failed to regain consciousness.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

