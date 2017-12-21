1 읽는 중

JONGHYUN's Ex-Girlfriend SHIN SE-KYUNG Pays Respects to the Late Artist

Shin Se-kyung and SHINee Jonghyun.

Kim Jonghyun, the vocalist of SHINee better known by his stage name Jonghyun, was confirmed dead on December 18 in an apparent suicide. The beloved star's funeral is being held at Asan Medical Center in Seoul from December 19 to 21.

The funeral hall saw no shortage of mourners.

The funeral hall saw no shortage of mourners as fellow artists and colleagues came to pay their respects and bid goodbye to the brilliant artist who left the world so young. BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, EXO, Red Velvet, Wanna One, BTS, and NCT were among those who came.

Shin Se-kyung, whose relationship with the late artist went public in 2010, also visited around 8 p.m. on December 19 with Kim Jong-do, the founder of the entertainment management company Namoo Actors, and reportedly stayed for two hours.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

