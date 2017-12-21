Fans Reportedly Harassed by Press at JONGHYUN's Funeral

The sudden death of the "K-pop Prince" Kim Jonghyun of the boy band SHINee, better known by his stage name Jonghyun, sent shock waves around the world.

"There were reporters who made derogatory remarks at the fans"

Countless fans came to mourn the loss of the beloved star at the funeral hall of the Asan Medical Center in Seoul, where the funeral ceremony was held in a private and intimate fashion.

Kim's family and the band's music label SM Entertainment prepared a separate mourning space at the basement of the funeral hall for fans to come pay their respects.

Fans were allowed in only for a restricted period of time, from noon to eight in the evening, so as to prevent the hall from being crowded. The security guards had to turn most of them away, however, as the line of fans still filled the hallway past 8 p.m. SM Entertainment posted on SHINee's official website thanking the fans for coming to offer their condolences.

Some fans, however, reported that they've been harassed by a swarm of press.

"There were reporters who were gesturing towards the fans, making derogatory remarks," tweeted one fan. "I don't know why fans have to be treated in such a manner," the anonymous fan added, who is said to have experienced emotional upset by the reporters' disparaging behavior towards them.

These claims are yet to be verified.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

