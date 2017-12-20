LEE HI, Singer of "Sigh" Written by JONGHYUN, Mourns Him on Instagram

Lee Hi wrote a short post on her Instagram in memory of the late Jonghyun.

"Perhaps he wanted to hear these words from someone else," she wrote.

Her single "Sigh," released back in March 2016, was written by Jonghyun, whose sudden death left the world in shock.

"When I listened to this song for the first time, I was able to forget about the difficult things in my life and I was comforted," she said, adding that "this is such a heartbreaking day for me."

"Perhaps he wanted to hear the words to this song from someone else," she wrote.

Lyrics to "Sigh" Take a deep breath

Until your chest feels numb

Until it hurts a little

Breathe out some more

Until you feel like there is nothing left in you It's okay if you are out of breath

No one's blaming you

It's okay to make mistakes once in a while

Nobody's perfect

When they say "it's alright,"

It may be mere words How do I comprehend

The heavy sigh of someone else

I couldn't possibly understand

The depth of your sigh

But it's alright

Let me hug you Others may see your sigh as feeble

But I know

You've had such a rough day

That even a little sigh

Takes too much out of you

Now try not to think of anything else Take a deep breath

And let it out just like that How do I comprehend

The heavy sigh of someone else

I couldn't possibly understand

The depth of your sigh

But it's alright

Let me hug you

You've done well enough

On December 18, the police found Jonghyun unconscious from cardiac arrest at a studio apartment in Cheongdam, a south suburb of Seoul. While he was moved to a hospital nearby, he failed to regain consciousness.

