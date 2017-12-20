1 읽는 중

LEE HI, Singer of "Sigh" Written by JONGHYUN, Mourns Him on Instagram

중앙일보

입력

Lee Hi wrote a short post on her Instagram in memory of the late Jonghyun.

"Perhaps he wanted to hear these words from someone else," she wrote.

Her single "Sigh," released back in March 2016, was written by Jonghyun, whose sudden death left the world in shock.

"When I listened to this song for the first time, I was able to forget about the difficult things in my life and I was comforted," she said, adding that "this is such a heartbreaking day for me."

"Perhaps he wanted to hear the words to this song from someone else," she wrote.

관련기사

Lyrics to "Sigh"

Take a deep breath
Until your chest feels numb
Until it hurts a little
Breathe out some more
Until you feel like there is nothing left in you

It's okay if you are out of breath
No one's blaming you
It's okay to make mistakes once in a while
Nobody's perfect
When they say "it's alright,"
It may be mere words

How do I comprehend
The heavy sigh of someone else
I couldn't possibly understand
The depth of your sigh
But it's alright
Let me hug you

Others may see your sigh as feeble
But I know
You've had such a rough day
That even a little sigh
Takes too much out of you
Now try not to think of anything else

Take a deep breath
And let it out just like that

How do I comprehend
The heavy sigh of someone else
I couldn't possibly understand
The depth of your sigh
But it's alright
Let me hug you
You've done well enough

On December 18, the police found Jonghyun unconscious from cardiac arrest at a studio apartment in Cheongdam, a south suburb of Seoul. While he was moved to a hospital nearby, he failed to regain consciousness.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

