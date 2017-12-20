1 읽는 중

TVXQ Brought to Tears When Asked about the Passing of JONGHYUN

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Nippon TV "Sukkiri"

ⓒ Nippon TV &#34;Sukkiri&#34;

Yunho and Changmin of TVXQ were asked about Jonghyun, who passed on December 18, during an interview on a TV show in Japan.

"I can't believe this is real," said Yunho, visibly shaken.

The duo made a guest appearance on the Japanese TV show "Sukkiri" broadcast on Nippon TV. When the host mentioned the tragic and sudden death of the 27-year-old star, the two shared their thoughts.

"He was like a little brother to me and he was a brilliant artist," said Changmin. "I can't express in words how I feel right now," he added, trying to hold back his tears.

Jonghyun was found unconscious from cardiac arrest at a studio apartment in Cheongdam-dong, a southern suburb of Seoul, and while he was moved to the hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after. He is laid to rest at a private funeral held at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Seoul, and SM Entertainment provided a space at the basement of the same hospital for fans to come pay respects to the late artist.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

