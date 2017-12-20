1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: BTS Vlogs Their Big American Debut

중앙일보

입력

BANGTAN TV

BANGTAN TV

BTS put on a phenomenal performance on November 19 at the American Music Awards (AMAs), as the first K-pop group to be invited to the prestigious awards ceremony.

The boys could hardly contain their excitement!

The band's label Big Hit Entertainment published a clip of the Boys' journey in the U.S. while preparing for their big American debut.

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

Many fans were awaiting the boy band at the airport. "We are finally in the States, and we're so surprised that so many fans welcomed us at the airport," said Jimin.

On the day of the AMAs, they headed to their caravan, which is provided to all the artists performing at the event.

BANGTAN TV

BANGTAN TV

"Is this the caravan that only artists on AMAs can use?" asked J-Hope, unable to mask his delight.

The Boys could hardly contain their excitement and amazement at the luxurious furnishings. They especially loved the massage chairs.

BANGTAN TV

BANGTAN TV

"Did you see our van? We have our own massage chairs," said RM, all giddy and excited.

As Jin sat on the massage chair, Jimin came to massage him. When asked how he was feeling with the big performance ahead of him, Jin replied, "I'm very nervous actually. But I feel like I'm on top of the world sitting on this chair," asking V to fetch him water as a joke.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT