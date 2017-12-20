1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WANNA ONE, TWICE, RED VELVET, and More Lined Up for SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ SBS

ⓒ SBS

A special line-up of artists awaits this Christmas at Inkigayo broadcast on SBS.

Tune in this Christmas!

ⓒ SBS

ⓒ SBS

Female vocalists Uhm Junghwa and Sunmi and girl groups TWICE and Red Velvet will each team up.

ⓒ SBS

ⓒ SBS

Only the first place winners will perform top-chart songs at this year's Gayo Daejeon.

ⓒ SBS

ⓒ SBS

IU and Yoo Hee-yeol will host the show this year and BLACKPINK, GOT7, and NCT 127 will put up a special performance.

Gayo Daejeon 2017 will take place on Christmas at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul, and will be broadcast live starting 5:50 p.m. KST.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT