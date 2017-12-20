WANNA ONE, TWICE, RED VELVET, and More Lined Up for SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017

A special line-up of artists awaits this Christmas at Inkigayo broadcast on SBS.

Tune in this Christmas!

Female vocalists Uhm Junghwa and Sunmi and girl groups TWICE and Red Velvet will each team up.

Only the first place winners will perform top-chart songs at this year's Gayo Daejeon.

IU and Yoo Hee-yeol will host the show this year and BLACKPINK, GOT7, and NCT 127 will put up a special performance.

Gayo Daejeon 2017 will take place on Christmas at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul, and will be broadcast live starting 5:50 p.m. KST.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

