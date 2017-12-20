Who's The Adorable Little Puppy in BTS V's Arms?

BTS member V revealed his new pet dog.

Fans have caught many times V's displays of affection for puppies.

V posted a clip on BTS' Twitter account on December 18, with the comment "The name is Yeontan, the newest member of my family." In the clip, V says "(Yeon)Tan," calling the dog. Yeontan, with a perplexed look on his/her face, stares at the camera. V's newly adopted dog is a black Pomeranian.

V and Yeontan was already caught on camera by chance. In the Naver 'V Live' streamed in commemoration of BTS member Jin's birthday on December 4, V was caught going around with a puppy in his arms.

V is known to be fond of dogs in general. Various shows have caught him playing with puppies. V is also raising another dog back in his home, named 'Soonshim.'

Click to see Yeontan in action!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

