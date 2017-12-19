SM ENTERTAINMENT's Official Announcement Regarding JONGHYUN's Funeral Plans

Idol group SHINee's agency SM Entertainment released its official statement regarding Jonghyun's death and funeral plans for fans.

Fans will be able to offer their condolences as well.

On December 18, SM Entertainment announced "We are sorry to deliver such tragic news," revealing that "Jonghyun was found lying down in a residence, and while moved to a university hospital, he was declared dead in the evening of December 18."

SM Entertainment further stated "SHINee members, who stood by Jonghyun for a long period of time, and other SM Entertainment artists and executives and staff are shocked and deep in mourning as well."

On December 18, the agency had stated that "the funeral service will be carried out quietly, with only families, friends, and colleagues to attend."

On December 19, however, SM Entertainment announced a change in funeral plans, so as to arrange a separate place for fans to mourn Jonghyun. With respect to the bereaved's wishes, fans will be able to offer their condolences as well. Fans can offer their condolences at the Funeral Hall (Room No. 3, below ground floor) in Asan Medical Center, Seoul, from noon of December 19.

SM Entertainment Official Statement On December 18 (Full)

This is SM Entertainment.

We are sorry to deliver such tragic news.

On December 18, SHINee's Jonghyun passed away.

Jonghyun was found lying down in a residence located in Cheongdam, Seoul. He was immediately moved to a nearby university hospital, but he was declared dead in the evening of December 18.

While incomparable to the state that Jonghyun's grief-stricken family members must be in, SHINee members, who performed side by side with Jonghyun for a long period of time, along with other SM Entertainment artists and executives and staff, are shocked and deep in mourning as well.

Jonghyun was an artist who loved music more than anybody else, who performed his very best on stage.

It pains us to deliver such news to his fans, who gave their utmost love and devotion to Jonghyun.

We ask you to refrain from spreading rumors or reports based on mere speculation, as to help the bereaved cope with the sudden departure.

With regards to the bereaved, the funeral service will be carried out quietly, with only families, friends, and colleagues to attend.

Once again, our deepest condolences to Jonghyun.

SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment Official Statement On December 19 (Full)

Dear those who love and cherish Jonghyun,

This is SM Entertainment.

On December 18, Jonghyun, one of the greatest artists who loved music more than anyone else, has passed away.

It pains us to deliver such tragic, unexpected news to fans, who have always given their utmost love and devotion to Jonghyun.

Respecting the wishes of the bereaved, a separate place for fans to offer their condolences has been arranged.

Fans can visit Funeral Hall (room No. 3, below ground floor) of the Asan Medical Center, Seoul, starting from noon, December 19.

Please offer your warmest condolences and bid farewell to Jonghyun, one of the greatest artists of our time.

Once again, our deepest condolences to Jonghyun.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

