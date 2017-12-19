A Song JONGHYUN Wrote to Cope with His Lonely Heart

Jonghyun of SHINee is no longer among us - but there is a song that the 27-year-old star said he had written for himself which allows us to look into his heart: a song titled "Elevator" released in October 2015.

"I hope knowing that I feel the same makes you feel better."

"Elevator" tells the story of a person who is unable to get hold of the state of his own mind. "I got out of a bad slump while writing this song," Jonghyun said, explaining that it is "a song that is dear to my heart."

On the radio show Blue Night, of which Jonghyun was the host, he told the story behind "Elevator": "I got into the elevator of my building one day after a long day at work, and I saw myself so disheveled and exhausted in the mirrors inside the elevator. I thought to myself, what am I doing all this for? That's how I started writing this song."

Lyrics to "Elevator" Let's have a heart-to-heart

Don't hide away from me, please

When the elevator doors close

I stand here looking so exhausted

Why do I still blink and breathe and live?

Am I doing this for myself? Or am I running from something?

Hello, hello, say hi

Say hello to my ashen reflection

Let's have a heart-to-heart

Please don't hide away from me, don't hide it

Since when have you been crying?

Do you know what face you are wearing right now?

I think I know all the petty stories in the world

But I don't know anything about you, with whom I've shared my breath my whole life

I don't know, don't know who you are

Speak your heart out

I can tell you're very lonely

Tell me some more

You know you can't take it anymore

Since when have you been all by yourself?

I can't even look into my eyes in the mirror

I can't, I can't

"I wrote this as a letter to myself," said Jonghyun at a concert that was held the same year, adding that "if there is anybody out there who is exhausted from life, I hope knowing that I feel the same makes you feel better."

