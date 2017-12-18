BREAKING: BIGBANG's TAEYANG & MIN HYO-RIN to Wed in February

On December 18, YG Entertainment announced that Taeyang of Big Bang and actress Min Hyo-rin are getting married next February.

Their wedding is coming up so soon and fans can't wait.

A close source said that "Taeyang and Min Hyo-rin are planning to wed early next year, probably around February."

The star couple met at a music video film set back in 2014 and went public with their relationship a year later in May 2015.

It is surmised that the two hurried their wedding plans as Taeyang will be enlisted in the military next year.

Photos of Min accompanying Taeyang to his schedule in Indonesia were released on the same day they announced their wedding.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com