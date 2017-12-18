1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING: BIGBANG's TAEYANG & MIN HYO-RIN to Wed in February

중앙일보

입력

Instagram @__youngbae__ (left), @hyorin_min (right)

Instagram @__youngbae__ (left), @hyorin_min (right)

On December 18, YG Entertainment announced that Taeyang of Big Bang and actress Min Hyo-rin are getting married next February.

Their wedding is coming up so soon and fans can't wait.

Instagram @hyorin_min (right)

Instagram @hyorin_min (right)

A close source said that "Taeyang and Min Hyo-rin are planning to wed early next year, probably around February."

Instagram @__youngbae__

Instagram @__youngbae__

The star couple met at a music video film set back in 2014 and went public with their relationship a year later in May 2015.

It is surmised that the two hurried their wedding plans as Taeyang will be enlisted in the military next year.

Instagram @__youngbae__

Instagram @__youngbae__

Instagram @hyorin_min

Instagram @hyorin_min

Photos of Min accompanying Taeyang to his schedule in Indonesia were released on the same day they announced their wedding.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT