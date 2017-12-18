IU Takes One and Only Selfie With Her Fan's Cell Phone

IU took a selfie at her fan meeting. But what's special is that she took the selfie with her fan's cell phone.

You wouldn't believe this fan's luck!

IU spent time with her fans on December 17. In the meeting, IU held an event in which she would pick a fan and take a selfie with the fan's phone.

The lucky person has her one and only selfie of IU taken by herself. And the fan released the photos online. While nonchalantly taken, IU is beautiful as ever.

IU also posted a photo on her Instagram, wearing her fan meeting attire, with the comments "ULMAS♥," which fans suspect to be "UAENA(IU's official fandom) let's meet again soon."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

