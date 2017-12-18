BTS' "DNA" Sets New Record as the Fastest K-pop MV to Reach Two Hundred Million Views

BTS is back at it again with another groundbreaking record on YouTube. The sensational K-pop group has a new two-hundred-million-view music video under their belt.

The music video of their lead single "DNA" reached two hundred million views only three months after its release on September 17. BTS has therefore set a new record of being the first ever K-pop group to hit two hundred million views in the shortest period of time. The music video has 201,843,647 views as of December 18 KST.

The boy band now has eleven music videos that have over a hundred million views on YouTube including "Boy in Luv," "Spring Day," "Danger" and "Not Today," with "Dope," "Fire," "Blood, Sweat & Tears," and "DNA" over two hundred million views.

"DNA" tells the story of how two people are intertwined in a fate that transcends the present reality.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

