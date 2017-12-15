You Could Never Guess What TWICE's SANA & NCT's YUTA Have in Common

Sana of TWICE and Yuta of NCT are both from Osaka, Japan.

What these two Osaka natives are in love with

The two share a special love for a popular dish from their hometown: takoyaki. Takoyaki is a ball-shaped diced octopus sprinkled with tempura scraps.

"Does everybody in Osaka have a takoyaki pan?" asked one fan - to which Sana replied in a firm affirmative. "Every household in Osaka owns a takoyaki pan," said the 20-year-old star.

"When I tell people I'm from Osaka, they ask me if I've ever had takoyaki - of course I have," she said, making everyone laugh.

One fan also gave Sana a takoyaki hat as a gift.

The photo of Sana back in her trainee days making Takoyaki with other trainees also surfaced online.

NCT's Yuta is another known Takoyaki lover. Fans call him the "Takoyaki Prince."

The official Facebook page of NCT even posted a photo of Yuta cooking takoyaki himself.

Yuta served his teammates his favorite dish on "NCT LIFE in Osaka."

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

