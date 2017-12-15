TWICE & RED VELVET, WANNA ONE and BTS Teaming Up This Christmas at "SBS Gayo Daejeon"

The theme of "SBS Gayo Daejeon" this year is 'Number one': the top artists of the year will collaborate to prepare a special stage to celebrate this year's end.

Only the best of the best will grace this year's stage.

Nayeon and Dahyun of TWICE and Irene and Seulgi of Red Velvet are teaming up this Christmas.

They will be performing a song by Fin.K.L. but nothing else about their surprise performance has been revealed yet.

Kang Daniel, Hwang Min-hyun, Ong Seong-wu and Park Woo-jin of Wanna One will perform a song by H.O.T.

"SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017" will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in the Guro district of Seoul on Christmas.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

