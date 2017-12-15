TV Series 'Black Knight' Features Ill Fated Relationship Of Shin Se-kyung, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Rae-won

The television series 'Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me' revealed the ill-fated relationship in the past lives of Shin Se-kyung, Seo Ji-hye, and Kim Rae-won.

The love triangle tangled up in fate is absolutely captivating.

The KBS 2TV television series 'Black Knight,' fourth episode, aired on December 14, topped the viewing rate of Wednesday-Thursday TV dramas with a rate of 9.1%. The show featured Moon Soo-ho (played by Kim Rae-won), Jung Hae-ra (played by Shin Se-kyung,) and Sharon (played by Seo Ji-hye) in their past lives.

The third episode revealed that, in their past lives, Sharon was responsible for Soo-ho and Hae-ra's deaths, hence the punishment of neither aging nor dying. Sharon also told Hae-ra "(in the past life) you stole the love of my life," raising further questions about their past lives.

The fourth episode, set before 200 years in the Chosun Dynasty, featured Myung-so (Soo-ho in past life) and Seo-rin (Sharon in past life) aided by their respective servants, about to get married without even knowing each others' appearances.

Myung-so, who goes to Seo-rin's house without notice, mistakes Boon-yi (Hae-ra in past life), a servant/dressmaker for Seo-rin who was secretly trying on Seo-rin's wedding attire, for Seo-rin, and falls in love with Boon-yi at first sight. He even mutters "I'll give my everything for her."

Myung-so doesn't notice his mistake until the day of his wedding. Seo-rin takes Boon-yi to her in-laws' house, where Boon-yi will reside as well, without knowing who Myung-so has really fallen in love with. Boon-yi has suffered a burn to her face, caused by Seo-rin after finding out Boon-yi had tried on her wedding attire. The three forms a love triangle and enrolls a mesmerizing story.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

