TV Series 'Black Knight' Features Ill Fated Relationship Of Shin Se-kyung, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Rae-won

중앙일보

입력

&#39;Black Knight&#39; protagonists. From the left: Kim Rae-won, Shin Se-kyung, and Seo Ji-hye. Photo from official website.

The television series 'Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me' revealed the ill-fated relationship in the past lives of Shin Se-kyung, Seo Ji-hye, and Kim Rae-won.

The love triangle tangled up in fate is absolutely captivating.

Photo from KBS2.

The KBS 2TV television series 'Black Knight,' fourth episode, aired on December 14, topped the viewing rate of Wednesday-Thursday TV dramas with a rate of 9.1%. The show featured Moon Soo-ho (played by Kim Rae-won), Jung Hae-ra (played by Shin Se-kyung,) and Sharon (played by Seo Ji-hye) in their past lives.

Seo-rin and Boon-yi. Photo from KBS2.

The third episode revealed that, in their past lives, Sharon was responsible for Soo-ho and Hae-ra's deaths, hence the punishment of neither aging nor dying. Sharon also told Hae-ra "(in the past life) you stole the love of my life," raising further questions about their past lives.

The fourth episode, set before 200 years in the Chosun Dynasty, featured Myung-so (Soo-ho in past life) and Seo-rin (Sharon in past life) aided by their respective servants, about to get married without even knowing each others' appearances.

Myung-so falling in love with Boon-yi, trying on Seo-rin&#39;s wedding attire. Photo from KBS2.

Myung-so, who goes to Seo-rin's house without notice, mistakes Boon-yi (Hae-ra in past life), a servant/dressmaker for Seo-rin who was secretly trying on Seo-rin's wedding attire, for Seo-rin, and falls in love with Boon-yi at first sight. He even mutters "I'll give my everything for her."

Myung-so mistakes his future spouse. Photo from KBS2.

Myung-so doesn't notice his mistake until the day of his wedding. Seo-rin takes Boon-yi to her in-laws' house, where Boon-yi will reside as well, without knowing who Myung-so has really fallen in love with. Boon-yi has suffered a burn to her face, caused by Seo-rin after finding out Boon-yi had tried on her wedding attire. The three forms a love triangle and enrolls a mesmerizing story.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

